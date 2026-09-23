Manipur Village Authority Seeks Zero FIR After Civilian Lineman Killed in Armed Attack

Guwahati: Today, a village authority in Manipur’s Tamenglong district has approached the police seeking the registration of a Zero FIR after the alleged killing of a 36-year-old civilian lineman in an armed attack .

The complaint was submitted by Goukhoumang Lhouvum, chief of Lasan village, to the officer-in-charge of Kangpokpi police station. It alleges that the attack took place at around 4 am in Lasan, Songpibung and T Kholmun villages under Tamei police station.

As per complaint, armed cadres of the NSCN-IM, along with volunteers from Langka village, allegedly carried out the attack, in which Paokhongam Chongloi, a private lineman working on a 33 KV power line in the Twilang area, was killed. The complaint specifically states that Chongloi was a civilian lineman and “not a volunteer”.

The village chief alleged that sophisticated weapons were used during the attack and sought action against the alleged perpetrators under Sections 103, 109, 311 and 333 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Section 25(1-C) of the Arms Act.

The complaint also cited security concerns over transporting Chongloi’s body for post-mortem and requested that it be taken to Kangpokpi District Hospital under security cover.