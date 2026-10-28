Hotel Bilas Inn: Five Victims Cremated in Barpeta and Baksa

Guwahati: The last rites of the five people killed in the Bora Service, Guwahati hotel shooting were performed at their native places in Barpeta and Baksa districts late on 27th October night , as hundreds of relatives, neighbours and many people gathered to pay their final respects.

Four members of a business family Bhudev Bharali aged 65, his sister Helena Bharali aged 58, her son Devarshi Kashyap aged 39 and daughter-in-law Rinika Hijam Kashyap aged 30 were cremated together in Barpeta town. Another victim, Narayan Das aged 48 was cremated at his native village of Nimua in Baksa district.

The bodies of the four family members reached their residence at Issapurhati in Barpeta at around 10.15 pm after post-mortem examinations and other formalities. Das’s body arrived at his village at approximately 10.30 pm.

The four family members were cremated around midnight at a cremation ground on the banks of the Nakhanda River, where hundreds of mourners gathered to bid them farewell.

The five victims were killed in a shooting at Hotel Bilas Inn in Guwahati’s Bora Service area on Monday night, allegedly after a dispute over the management of the property between its owners and leaseholder Ghanakanta Gogoi aged 34, who is under the custody of Paltan Bazar. Moreover, the family’s driver, Satyendra Pathak aged 43, was also shot and remains under treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital .

GMCH superintendent Devajit Choudhury said the bullet passed through Pathak’s right hand without damaging any vital nerves.

As per findings, the Bharali family had signed a five-year lease agreement with Gogoi on 10th September 2025, at a monthly rent of around Rs 1.8 lakh. Disagreements reportedly arose after Gogoi renovated the property.

A meeting was scheduled for Monday to resolve the dispute, but an argument allegedly escalated into a physical altercation before it began. Gogoi is accused of opening fire on six people, killing five and injuring Pathak.