Hotel Bilas Inn: New Details Emerge About Ghanakanta Gogoi’s Wife Junmoni Gogoi

Guwahati: Fresh details have emerged about Junmoni Gogoi, the wife of Ghanakanta Gogoi, the prime accused in the Hotel Bilas Inn shooting in Guwahati, with reports suggesting that she was previously married to another man before marrying the accused.

As per information that has emerged, Junmoni was earlier married to Manoj Khanikar of Ratnapur in Dibrugarh. She reportedly had two children from her previous marriage before leaving her husband and children and later married Ghanakanta Gogoi.

The latest revelations have brought renewed attention to Junmoni's personal background amid the ongoing investigation into the shooting that claimed five lives at Hotel Bilas Inn in Guwahati's Bora Service area.

Meanwhile, Ghanakanta Gogoi was produced before the CJM court, today after completing eight days of police custody. Before being taken to court, Gogoi was reportedly brought to Latashil Police Station, where he changed his clothes, removing a khaki T-shirt and putting on a black one.

After his court appearance, the accused was sent to judicial custody.

The investigation into the fatal shooting continues, with police examining various aspects of the case and gathering further evidence.