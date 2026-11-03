Bilas Inn Tragedy : Ghanakanta Gogoi Sent to Judicial Custody

Guwahati: Fresh details have emerged about the .32 pistol allegedly used by Ghanakanta Gogoi in the Hotel Bilas Inn shooting on 26th October, with reports indicating that he purchased the firearm from Swasti Gun House in Dimapur in 2024.

As per latest information, Gogoi bought the pistol on 16th October , 2024, along with 40 rounds of ammunition, for a reported amount of Rs 3 lakh. He allegedly acquired the firearm using a retainer licence.

Under the retainer licence arrangement, a person authorised as a retainer can possess and keep a firearm on behalf of the original licence holder, subject to the applicable licensing provisions. The arrangement allows someone other than the primary licence holder to retain the weapon with official authorisation.

It is also noteworthy that the issuance of fresh arms licences in Nagaland has reportedly remained suspended since 2016.

Meanwhile, today Ghanakanta Gogoi was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court after eight days in police custody. He was reportedly taken to Latashil Police Station, where he changed his clothes, removing a khaki T-shirt and putting on a black one before being brought to the court. Ghanakanta gogoi has been sent to judicial custody.

The latest revelations are expected to form part of the ongoing investigation into the shooting at Hotel Bilas Inn, which claimed five live, injuring one