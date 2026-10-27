Hotel Bilas Inn Shooting: Six-Member SIT Formed to Investigate Killing of Five People

Guwahati: The Guwahati Police Commissionerate has constituted a six-member Special Investigation Team to investigate the shooting at Hotel Bilas Inn in Bora Service, on 26th October that left five people dead and one injured.

As per police statement , a dispute over the hotel’s lease and management led to the incident. The accused, identified as Ghanakanta Gogoi aged 34, allegedly opened fire on six people during a meeting convened to resolve disagreements over the hotel’s management and facilities.

Five people were killed, while the injured person, identified as Satyendra Pathak aged 43 is undergoing treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital . The SIT will be headed by Joint Commissioner of Police Ankur Jain, IPS. Its members include DCP (Central) Shambhavi Mishra, IPS; DCP (Crime) Debajit Nath, APS; Additional DCP (Central) Viku Achumi, IPS; Paltan Bazar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Inspector Kuleshjyoti Bhuyan; and Sub-Inspector Abinash Das.

The team will examine forensic evidence, record witness statements and investigate the circumstances leading to the shooting.

The crime scene was secured, and CID and Forensic Science Laboratory teams collected evidence. Several empty cartridge cases and live .32-calibre cartridges were recovered and seized.

Police are interrogating the accused to establish the sequence of events. Further investigation is underway.