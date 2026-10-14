Retired IPS Officer Violet Baruah Questions SIT investigation into Zubeen Garg’s Death

Guwahati: The Retired IPS officer Violet Baruah has questioned the investigation conducted by the Special Investigation Team, into the death of Assam’s heartthrob Zubeen Garg, raising concerns over the collection and alleged disappearance of evidence and videos in the case.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Baruah said the ongoing trial was bringing out details of the case gradually. She questioned why investigators had allegedly failed to collect evidence to support claims that Garg had been made to consume alcohol throughout the night in a hotel room.

“If it is being said in court that Zubeen was made to drink alcohol in the hotel room all night, why did the investigating team not collect any evidence of this, or choose not to collect it?” she asked.

Baruah further questioned the effectiveness of an investigation when officers visited the scene a month after the incident, suggesting that crucial evidence might have been difficult to obtain by then.

She said evidence should be collected before the findings of an investigation are presented to the public. Criticising the SIT’s handling of the case, she questioned why evidence and videos had allegedly gone missing even after a voluminous charge sheet was submitted.

Baruah also asked who was responsible for safeguarding the evidence, particularly in a case involving a prominent cultural figure from Assam.

Emphasising that the people of Assam wanted to know the truth about what happened to Garg in Singapore, she expressed hope that the remaining pages of the charge sheet would provide convincing evidence and help establish the facts of the case.