Hotel Bilas Inn Shooting: Two Young Children Orphaned as Ghanakanta Gogoi Kills Their Parents

Guwahati: The shooting at Hotel Bilas Inn in Guwahati’s Bora Service area, which claimed five lives, has left a family devastated, with two young children losing both their parents. The deceased have been identified as hotel owner Helena Bharali, her son Devarshi Kashyap, daughter-in-law Rinika Hijam Kashyap, her brother Bhudev Bharali and street vendor Narayan Das.

The incident stemmed from a dispute over the hotel’s lease agreement and unpaid rent. The accused, Ghanakanta Gogoi, had allegedly rented the hotel but had failed to clear dues for around one-and-a-half years. The disagreement reportedly intensified as the lease period approached its end.

Naba Bharali, a relative of Helena Bharali, alleged that the family had gone to meet Gogoi to discuss the outstanding rent and lease agreement. He also claimed that the hotel management had disconnected the water and electricity supply over unpaid dues. The family alleged that the discussion escalated into a shooting, with Gogoi reportedly firing at the victims from close range. They suspect that the attack was premeditated.

As per details shared by the family, Helena and Devarshi sustained gunshot wounds to the head, while Rinika was shot in the head and chest. Bhudev reportedly sustained a gunshot wound to the back.

The allegations regarding the motive and circumstances of the shooting remain subject to investigation.