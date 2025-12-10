Meghalaya cabinet clears move to regularize excess areas on government lease lands

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Cabinet on Tuesday approved the regularization of excess areas on government lease lands, marking a shift towards decentralized and time-bound decision-making.

Speaking to media persons, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said, "Many such lands in and around Shillong were leased out years ago, and their renewals typically occur every 30 years."

He said the existing mechanism had become cumbersome, with excessive documentation and files moving across multiple offices, delaying routine renewals. The Chief Minister said, "Until now, the renewal process required extensive documentation and the movement of files to the government level. This made the procedure long, tedious, and dependent on the involvement of numerous officials. To address these challenges, we have decided to simplify the entire system."

He added, "Most of the powers and responsibilities for processing these renewals have now been delegated to the Deputy Commissioner. This will enable quicker decision-making and faster renewals without the need for files to be sent to the government. In essence, several key decisions have been taken to make the process easier, smoother, and more efficient."

Also Read: Meghalaya Cabinet meets under Cherry Blossoms at Ward’s Lake