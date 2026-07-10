Human Skull Found at Jorhat Dumping Ground

Guwahati: Today, a human skull was recovered from a municipal garbage dumping ground in Jorhat district has prompted a police investigation, with police, medical and forensic team examining whether it was illegally or negligently discarded in violation of biomedical waste disposal regulations.

The skull was discovered today after sanitation workers unloading waste from a municipal garbage collection vehicle noticed the human remains among heaps of refuse. The workers immediately alerted the police and the district administration. After the report, the Circle Officer visited the site, and police seized the skull for further investigation.

A municipal staff member said the skull had a wire tied around it and bore the inscription "B4", indicating that it may have been used for educational or medical purposes.

"As soon as the skull was found, we informed the police and the district administration. The Circle Officer also arrived at the spot. The skull has a wire tied around it and is marked 'B4'. It appears to have been used for educational or medical purposes and may have been accidentally discarded with municipal waste," the staff member said.

Investigators believe the wire and the "B4" marking suggest the skull may have been an anatomical specimen used in medical education, nursing training or scientific research, rather than being linked to a recent criminal case. However, police have not ruled out any possibility and are working to trace its origin.

The incident has also raised concerns over compliance with the Biomedical Waste Management Rules, which require human anatomical waste generated by hospitals, medical colleges, laboratories and other healthcare institutions to be disposed of only through authorised biomedical waste treatment facilities. Such waste is strictly prohibited from entering the municipal solid waste stream.

Police are investigating whether the skull was mistakenly discarded by a medical or educational institution, improperly mixed with municipal waste, or unlawfully disposed of before reaching the garbage collection vehicle. Authorities are also examining whether any biomedical waste management protocols were violated.

Although no institution has yet been linked to the recovered skull. Officials said the exact origin of the skull and the circumstances surrounding its recovery would be established after the investigation is completed.