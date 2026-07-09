Jorhat Dominate ACA Girls U-15 Inter-District Match with 120-Run Win over Titabor

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Jorhat thrashed Titabor by a huge margin of 120 runs in the ACA Girls U-15 Inter-District Cricket Tournament tie held at the Judges Field here today. Barsha Rani of winning team displayed an all round performance in the match. She first scored 55 runs with the help of four boundaries and later picked up 3 wickets giving away 6 runs. Her teammate Rashi Das also bowled well in the match and collected three wickets giving away only 1 run in her 3.2 overs spell. Brief scores: Jorhat 159-4 (35 overs), Barsha Rani 55,Ateksha Kashyap 22 no, Rushi Das 2-39. Titabor 39 (21.2 overs), Rashi Das 3-1, Barsha Rani 3-06.

Also Read: Guwahati, Lakhimpur Seal Big Wins in ACA Girls’ U-15 Inter-District Cricket Opener