Husband Arrested After Woman Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances in Assam's Cachar

Guwahati : Today, a 35-year-old woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her residence in Rangirkhari's Das Colony in Cachar district. Police have arrested her husband in connection with the case and launched an investigation into the incident.

The deceased has been identified as Champa Das aged 35. As per her family, they became concerned after repeated attempts to contact her by phone went unanswered at around 11 am. Her elder son, Bhuban Das, later went to the house and found her lying unresponsive on a bed.

The family immediately informed Rangirkhari Police, who arrived at the scene, recovered the body and sent it to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Family members have alleged that Champa Das was strangled to death by her husband, Mrityunjay Das aged 40, who allegedly fled the scene after the incident. Following a search operation, police tracked him down and took him into custody.

Meanwhile, videos circulating on social media purportedly show the accused, while in police custody, claiming that he had strangled his wife and attributing the act to domestic issues. However, police have not officially confirmed the authenticity of the videos.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the post-mortem examination, forensic evidence and other material collected during the investigation.

More details are awaited.