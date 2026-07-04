Cachar’s Lakhipur Pineapple Gets National Market Boost at Buyer-Seller Meet

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: The famous pineapple of Cachar’s Lakhipur received a national market push through a buyer-seller meet. Farmers, exporters, agri-entrepreneurs, and institutional buyers from different parts of the country came together for the Post Harvest Management Programme and Buyer Seller Meet on Cachar Pineapple organised by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India in collaboration with the district administration, Cachar. The programme was inaugurated by the minister as well as the local MLA, Kaushik Rai, who said that agriculture continues to be one of the strongest pillars of the Barak Valley’s economy. He stated that Cachar’s naturally grown pineapple had earned recognition for its quality and flavour and deserves wider access to domestic and international markets.

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