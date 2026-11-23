Guwahati: A Hyundai Verna overturned on the Maligaon flyover in Guwahati on Sunday evening, 22nd November, after its driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle.

The Hyundai Verna overturned on the Maligaon flyover at around 6 pm on 22nd November. As per report, the driver reportedly lost control, causing the vehicle to overturn.

The car was travelling from Bharalumukh towards Jalukbari when the accident occurred. The vehicle was identified by its registration number, AS 01 ET 7116.

Despite the vehicle overturning, all three people inside escaped without injuries. No casualties were reported in connection with the incident.

The circumstances surrounding the loss of control have not been established. The exact cause of the accident remains under investigation.

All three occupants of the Hyundai Verna survived the accident without sustaining reported injuries. The occupants comprised the driver and two passengers.

Guwahati Traffic Police responded to the accident and managed traffic movement at the spot, according to the supplied incident information.

The driver reportedly lost control of the Hyundai Verna before it overturned on the Maligaon flyover.

However, the precise circumstances that led to the driver losing control have not been confirmed. No specific mechanical failure, road condition or other contributing factor has been identified in the supplied information.

The incident comes amid traffic enforcement drives in Guwahati targeting rash driving, overspeeding and other traffic violations.

Guwahati Traffic Police have urged motorists to follow speed limits and exercise caution, particularly while travelling on elevated roads and flyovers.