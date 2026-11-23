Guwahati: The Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad K. Sangma on Monday, November 23, 2026, highlighted the role of tourism in strengthening the state's economy, saying its biggest economic benefits come from visitor spending at local businesses rather than direct government revenue.

Sangma said tourism's economic contribution should be measured beyond the revenue collected directly by the government. According to the Chief Minister, the larger benefit comes from money tourists spend across different businesses and services in Meghalaya.

Explaining how visitor expenditure supports the local economy, Sangma said the money generated through tourism reaches business owners and service providers rather than going directly into government accounts.

“That money didn’t come to us. It went to homestays, restaurant owners and hotel owners.”

His remarks highlighted the importance of tourism as a source of income for local entrepreneurs and businesses that serve visitor.

As per Sangma, tourist spending creates economic opportunities across several sectors, including accommodation, food services and transport.

Homestays, hotels and restaurants receive direct payments from visitors, while taxi operators also benefit from tourist movement. These businesses, in turn, generate income opportunities for people working in and supplying these sectors.

The Chief Minister also pointed to indirect beneficiaries, including hotel employees, fuel retailers and suppliers. This means the economic benefits of tourism extend beyond the businesses where tourists initially spend their money.

The circulation of visitor expenditure across businesses and service providers creates a multiplier effect within Meghalaya's economy. Sangma said concerts and events can generate economic returns of around five times the initial investment.

He linked these returns to the wider spending generated by visitors attending events. Their expenditure can benefit accommodation providers, restaurants, transport operators and other businesses that cater to tourists.

The economic impact, therefore, is not limited to the event organisers or the immediate spending associated with an event.

According to the Chief Minister, the money circulates through different sections of the local economy, creating additional business opportunities and supporting livelihoods.

While Sangma highlighted the benefits received by local businesses, he also acknowledged that the government generates revenue from tourism-related economic activity.

The state's revenue sources include the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and excise duties. However, he stressed that direct government collections represent only one part of tourism's overall economic contribution.

The wider impact includes income earned by business owners, wages paid to employees and purchases made from suppliers and other local enterprises.

This broader economic contribution is an important consideration when assessing tourism's role in Meghalaya's development.