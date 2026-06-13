Sikkim Government Looks to Reclaim and Renovate Strategic State Guest House Near Bagdogra Airport

Bagdogra: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) conducted a high-level inspection of the Sikkim Guest House near Bagdogra Airport to review its current condition and plan its complete modernisation.

Spanning an impressive 28,800 square feet, the strategically located property belongs to the Sikkim Tourism Development Corporation (STDC). It is currently leased to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and serves as housing for Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel deployed for airport security.

Accompanied by Buildings and Housing Minister Bhim Hang Limboo, Chief Secretary R. Telang, and senior civil aviation and security officials, the Chief Minister assessed the existing infrastructure to see how the asset can be better utilised for the state.

Key Redevelopment Focus

Ownership: Owned by the Sikkim Tourism Development Corporation (STDC).

Strategic Edge: Proximity to Bagdogra Airport makes it a prime transit point.

Vision: Upgrade into a high-end facility to serve local commuters, state guests, and officials.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Tamang emphasised that the property holds immense potential to strengthen Sikkim's regional hospitality network. He has directed the concerned departments to draft a comprehensive redevelopment plan that will enhance the structure's appearance, preserve its state-owned value, and ensure it contributes to Sikkim's long-term growth.