“IAF’s Precision Strikes Ended Conflict with Less Than 50 Weapons”: Air Marshal Tiwari

Operation Sindoor: A Precise Response to Terror Attacks



In a stunning revelation, the Indian Air Force (IAF) Vice Chief, Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari, has confirmed that fewer than 50 weapons were fired by the IAF during Operation Sindoor, leading to a swift and successful end to the intense conflict between India and Pakistan. This operation, launched after the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives, marked a significant shift in military strategy and execution.

"In less than 50 weapons, we were able to bring the situation to a close," he said, underscoring the efficiency and precision of the operation. He also noted the difficulty of ending a conflict, stating, “It’s easy to start a war, but not easy enough to end it,” highlighting the importance of careful consideration and readiness.

Central to the success of the operation was India’s Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS), which played a crucial role in both offensive and defensive operations. This system allowed the Indian military to absorb initial hits and respond decisively, ultimately pushing Pakistan to the negotiation table.