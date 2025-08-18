Antaratma organizes multilingual kavi sammelan ‘Operation Sindoor’ in Nagaon

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: On the occasion of Independence Day, a multilingual kavi sammelan titled ‘Operation Sindoor’ and a programme of patriotic songs were organized under the name of an evening of patriotism.

The multilingual kavi sammelan titled Operation Sindoor, organized in the auditorium of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev University with the courtesy of Antaraatma and in collaboration with Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev University and Madhav Sanskriti Nyas, was inaugurated by former MLA of Nagaon Sadar and renowned doctor, Dr Durlav Chamua, by lighting the lamp through Deep Mantra. At the same time, the Borgeet and group singing of Suagmani Mahanta captivated the audience.

Antaraatma’s President Dr Dhananjay Kusre, through his presidential speech, spoke beautifully about the responsibility towards the nation. On this occasion, Principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya Apurba Das, Provincial Secretary of Assam Kavi Sammelan Nil Kamal Bora, and President of Nagaon District of Sadou Assam Kavi Sammelan Durgeswar Barkatki were present on the stage.

During the programme, Principal of Good Shepherd Home Dr Nitai Pradhan was honoured with a certificate and a phulam gamocha on behalf of Antaraatma. It is worth mentioning that Nagaon District Commissioner Debasish Sharma, who attended as the chief guest, enhanced the programme by singing Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s timeless song ‘Ah Ah Ulai Ah Hazag Janta’ and the audience present in large numbers stood up and welcomed his singing.

District Commissioner Debasish Sharma also released Surar Paanchoy written by Dr Karavi Koch and a Indian Literature Quiz and Sanmihali book written by Tunurani Gogoi Kalita. Under the efficient stage management of Antaraatma’s Secretary Ajay Mahato and Joint Secretary Sanjeev Sagar Chaudhary, about 50 poets invited from outside and local areas presented a new dimension of patriotism by reciting their self-composed poems.

The programme encouraged the youths to write self-composed poems with the aim of making them aware of patriotism and in view of this, the students of Nagaon Kendriya Vidyalaya namely Divyangna Sharma, Mohsina Ahmed, Tabasun Rahman, and Sirijani Ahmed won everyone’s heart by reciting their self-composed poems on the title ‘Operation Sindoor.’

Apart from this, poets like Nava Kumar Mahant, Renuka Devi, Bela Modi, Dr Kavita Kusre, Bharat Baral, Pawan Sharma, Aradhana Kumari Mahato, Narayan Kalita, Nirmala Alampuria, and others made the atmosphere patriotic by reciting self-composed poems in Hindi, Assamese, Rajasthani, Nepali, Manipuri, Tiwa, Karbi, and other languages. At the same time, Naveen Bora, Jeetu Shravan, Abhinav Anand, and Nava Kumar Mahant made the programme more special by singing patriotic songs. At the end of the meeting, Dr Triveni Saikia Bora gave a vote of thanks on behalf of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev University.

Also Read: Theatrepara Malipatty Durga Puja to showcase ‘Operation Sindoor’ theme this year

Also Watch: