Guwahati: Unidentified Woman’s Body Recovered in Khanapara

Guwahati: An unidentified woman’s body was recovered near Ganesh Temple in Khanapara, Guwahati, at around 11.15 am on 7th November, causing concern among local people and passer-by

As per reports, today morning few people of that area spotted what appeared to be a pair of legs protruding from a spot near the Ganesh temple. Upon closer inspection, they discovered the woman’s body and alerted the police.

There are suspicions that the woman may have been murdered and her body dumped at the location. However, the circumstances surrounding her death are yet to be confirmed.

A team from Dispur Police reached the scene after the discovery and initiated an investigation into the incident. The police are looking into the circumstances surrounding the recovery of the body and efforts are expected to be made to establish the woman’s identity.

Further details regarding the victim’s identity, the cause of death and the possible involvement of others are awaited as the investigation continues.