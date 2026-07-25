"'If You Don't Bow Down, We Can Take Anyone's Resignation': Abhijeet Dipke's Defiant Message After Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation"

New Delhi: The atmosphere at Delhi's Jantar Mantar turned celebratory on Saturday after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced his resignation amid the NEET paper leak controversy.

Supporters gathered at the protest site cheered as Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke addressed the crowd, calling the resignation a "victory of democracy" and crediting students for forcing the government to act after weeks of sustained protests.

Speaking from the main stage, Dipke said the resignation demonstrated the power of peaceful public movements and urged students to continue standing up for their rights.

"Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned. And this resignation is proof that if you people are not afraid, if you people do not bow down to this government, then we can take the resignation of anyone," he said, drawing loud applause from the gathering.

In an emotional speech, Dipke also remembered students who allegedly died by suicide following the NEET paper leak controversy. He requested protesters to observe a two-minute silence in their memory, with hundreds joining the tribute.

The resignation has intensified political discussions over the handling of the NEET paper leak issue, while protesting students described the development as a significant milestone in their demand for accountability.