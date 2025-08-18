IIM Guwahati Set for ‘National Importance’ Status Under New Bill in Lok Sabha

Bill Introduced Amid Political Uproar Over Bihar Electoral Rolls

New Delhi: The bill, tabled by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, seeks to amend the Indian Institutes of Management Act to include IIM Guwahati in its schedule — a move that will place it among the top-tier IIMs in the country.

The introduction of the bill came amidst noisy protests in Parliament, with the Opposition raising objections over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. Despite the ruckus, the bill marks a significant step towards strengthening higher education and development in the Northeast.

According to the draft legislation, the proposal to elevate IIM Guwahati is part of a broader Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) signed between the central government, the Assam government, and representatives of the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA). The MoS outlines a Special Development Package (SDP) aimed at accelerating the region’s socio-economic progress.