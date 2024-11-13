Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Announces Plans To Introduce Entrance Exam Reforms

NEW DELHI: Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday announced that the Centre is introducing various reforms in the entrance examinations in the country beginning in January and appealed to the state governments to extend their support for zero-error entrance tests.

Pradhan said that the Radhakrishnan panel has submitted its report outlining reforms at the National Testing Agency (NTA), adding that the cooperation of states is essential to implement the recommendations.

“Bringing examinations, especially entrance exams, to zero error is the responsibility of both the Government of India and the state governments. We will work as a team to build confidence in the children of our country,” the education minister stated.