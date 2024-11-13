Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Announces Plans To Introduce Entrance Exam Reforms

NEW DELHI: Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday announced that the Centre is introducing various reforms in the entrance examinations in the country beginning in January and appealed to the state governments to extend their support for zero-error entrance tests.
Pradhan said that the Radhakrishnan panel has submitted its report outlining reforms at the National Testing Agency (NTA), adding that the cooperation of states is essential to implement the recommendations.
“Bringing examinations, especially entrance exams, to zero error is the responsibility of both the Government of India and the state governments. We will work as a team to build confidence in the children of our country,” the education minister stated.
While several irregularities, including alleged leaks, plagued NEET, the ministry cancelled UGC-NET due to concerns about the exam's integrity. The CBI is investigating both matters.
As a preventive measure, the committee abruptly cancelled two other exams, CSIR-UGC NET and NEET PG.
The committee proposed a gradual transition to online tests, a hybrid model with digitally transmitted question papers, and a multi-stage NEET-UG format to lessen students’ stress and improve evaluation accuracy.
It also recommended streamlining subject options in CUET to emphasize general aptitude and core subjects and increasing permanent staffing at NTA to ensure consistent, secure exam processes.
ALSO READ: Supreme Court Rules Against Bulldozer Justice, Says 'Guilt Of An Accused Can't Be Prejudged'
ALSO WATCH: