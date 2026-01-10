IIT Guwahati Hosts First-Ever PAN-IIT Well-Being Summit

IIT Guwahati is hosting the first-ever PAN-IIT Well-Being Summit which brings together representatives from IITs across the country to collaboratively discuss, share, and strengthen student well-being initiatives.
The summit which started on January 9 will conclude on January 11.
The Chairperson, Students’ Welfare Board, along with the General Secretary, Students’ Welfare Board and the Vice President, Students’ Gymkhana Council, IIT Guwahati, highlighted the growing recognition that student well-being must be treated as a core institutional responsibility, not an afterthought.
Over the past year, conversations around mental health and student welfare have gained national momentum, with discussions taking place at the National Meet at IIT Roorkee and ministry-led forums involving faculty, counsellors, students, and experts. Building on these developments, the PAN-IIT Well-Being Summit was conceived as a common platform where IITs could learn from one another’s experiences.
The General Secretary, Students’ Welfare Board, also showcased their own student welfare initiatives, which include mandatory counselling sessions, late-night in-hostel counselling support until early morning hours, 24×7 online counselling services, and access to a visiting psychiatrist for specialised care.
A key pillar of the institute’s welfare framework is the Faculty Advisor Programme, where every faculty member mentors a small group of students, ensuring sustained academic and personal support.
IIT Guwahati has also been expanding its partnerships to strengthen mental health support on campus, including collaborations with YourDost, the upcoming MoU with Aditya Birla Education Trust, and continued engagement with the Mpower team.