Illegal Abortion Racket Busted in Assam's Dhubri After Woman Dies

Guwahati: An alleged illegal abortion racket operating from a residential house in Assam's Dhubri district has been busted after a 35-year-old woman reportedly died following an unauthorised medical termination of pregnancy .

Police arrested Habiba Yasmin, a nurse employed at Dhubri Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), for allegedly posing as a qualified gynaecologist and conducting illegal abortion procedures. Her husband, Mostafizur Rahman, was also arrested in connection with the case.

The operation was launched after Hazrat Ali lodged an FIR alleging that his wife, Maleka Bibi, died due to complications arising from an illegal abortion carried out at the couple's residence in Rowa Part-II under Gauripur.

Based on the complaint, the District Crime Team, in coordination with Dhubri Police, raided the house and arrested the accused.

During the search, police seized medicines, abortion-related pharmaceutical drugs, medical equipment and other materials suspected to have been used for conducting illegal pregnancy termination procedures.

Habiba Yasmin allegedly misrepresented herself as a qualified gynaecologist despite being employed as a nurse at DMCH. She is accused of performing high-risk abortion procedures without authorisation.

"The accused allegedly exploited her position as a nurse to impersonate a specialist and conduct unauthorised medical procedures, putting several lives at risk," a police official associated with the investigation said.

A case has been registered at Dhubri Police Station (Case No. 262/2026). The accused have been booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges related to culpable homicide, cheating by personation and operating an illegal medical establishment.

Police are now investigating the scale of the alleged racket, including how long it had been operating, whether more women underwent procedures at the illegal clinic, and whether any medical personnel or middlemen were involved in referring patients.

More Details are awaited