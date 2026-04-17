Illegal Areca Nuts Worth Rs 29 Lakh Seized in Mizoram

Aizawl: The Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Customs Preventive Force, seized illegal areca nuts worth Rs 29.12 lakh in Mizoram’s Champhai district, the security force said on Thursday.
The operation was carried out on April 13 in the Ruantlang area following specific inputs on the movement of contraband.
A total of 52 bags of areca nuts were recovered during the operation, it added.
“The seized consignment has been handed over to the Customs Preventive Force, Champhai, for further investigation and legal proceedings,” Assam Rifles said in an official statement on X.
Authorities said such operations are part of intensified efforts to curb illegal trade activities along the Indo-Myanmar border.