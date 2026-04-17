Illegal Myanmar Currency Worth Rs 11.3 Lakh Seized in Mizoram, One Held

Aizawl: The Assam Rifles has seized illegal Myanmar currency valued at Rs 11.30 lakh and apprehended a Myanmar national in Mizoram’s Champhai district.
The currency was seized during a joint operation with Zokhawthar Police on April 13 after security personnel laid an ambush near Crossing Point–2 along the Indo-Myanmar border based on specific inputs.
"Assam Rifles in a joint operation with Zokhawthar Police, Champhai, Mizoram, placed ambush in General Area Crossing Point–2, Champhai District, Mizoram on 13 April 2026 and seized unaccounted Myanmar currency worth ₹11.30 lakhs (Indian currency equivalent)," Assam Rifles wrote on X.
It further informed that the recovered foreign currency has been handed over to Zokhawthar Police Station for further investigation.
The detained individual has also been transferred to the local police for legal proceedings.
“The recovered currency and the apprehended individual have been handed over to Zokhawthar Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings,” Assam Rifles said.
The operation was part of ongoing efforts to check cross-border smuggling and illegal activities in the border areas.