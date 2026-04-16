Three Assam leaders enter Rajya Sabha as MPs

New Delhi: Three leaders from Assam—Jogen Mohan, Terash Gowalla and Pramod Boro—were sworn in as members of the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, marking their formal entry into the Upper House of Parliament.
The oath was administered at the start of the day’s proceedings in the presence of Rajya Sabha Chairman C. P. Radhakrishnan and other dignitaries.
The induction of the three leaders is expected to bolster Assam’s representation in Parliament, particularly on issues related to development, infrastructure and regional concerns.
Speaking after taking oath, Gowalla said he would continue to raise the concerns of the tea community and work for the people of Assam.
Mohan also reaffirmed his commitment to the welfare and development of the state.
Boro stressed inclusive representation and flagged concerns of Bodos outside the BTR.
He also flagged concerns over limited representation of women and underlined the need for delimitation to ensure a fair voice for underrepresented communities.