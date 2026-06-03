Illegal Parking Syndicate Busted in Guwahati; Three Arrested in Khanapara Crackdown

Guwahati: In a major crackdown on illegal parking operations, Basistha Police have dismantled an illegal parking racket in Guwahati’s Khanapara area and arrested three people alleged to be the masterminds behind the syndicate.

The operation was carried out on the night of 2nd June under the charge of Officer-in-Charge Kapil Pathak. After the raid, police arrested Nura Ali, Mukut Ali, and Jakir Ali for their alleged involvement in running the illegal parking network.

The police confirmed that these men had been doing this for a time. They were taking money from buses and commercial vehicles for parking, which is not allowed. The police found out that these men had set up a place for buses to park in Khanapara without permission. They were also taking money from drivers who came from parts of Assam like Upper Assam and Lower Assam.

The drivers of buses and commercial vehicles had to pay between Rs 200 and Rs 300 to park their vehicles.The Guwahati Police team suspect that the illegal operation generated thousands of rupees in revenue on a daily basis.

The police also stated that that Nura Ali and Mukut Ali are from Meghalaya, while Jakir Ali is from Baihata Chariali in Assam.

The three men who were arrested are now in custody. The police are still investigating to find out more about this group and to see if there are people involved in this illegal parking operation. The police to determine the full extent of the racket, about the parking operation and arrest all those involved in the illegal parking operation.