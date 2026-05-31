Man held by Basistha Police for stealing electrical materials in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A man was arrested by Basistha Police in connection with the theft of electrical materials from an under-construction building in Guwahati. The accused, identified as Pranab Deka (32) of Nalbari district, was apprehended following an investigation into a theft reported at a construction site in Saurav Nagar on May 21.

During the operation, police recovered several stolen items from his possession, including 15 bundles of copper wire, four water taps and an LED light. The recovered articles were subsequently seized.

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