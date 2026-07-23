IMD Issues Rain and Thunderstorm Alert for Kamrup Metro

Guwahat: Today the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Guwahati has issued a nowcast warning stating that, Kamrup and Kamrup Metropolitan districts would experience thunderstorms with moderate to intense rainfall in coming hours, within 1 to 3 hours.

Today the advisory, was issued at 3.30pm in the public interest by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), which advised people to be alert and take proper precautions.

Meanwhile, light rains have already started in a few places of Guwahati, such as Santipur, Bharalumukh and Athgaon, showing the approach of rain and thunderstorm

Authorities have urged the public against unnecessary travel during the adverse weather as heavy rains could cause water logging and traffic congestion in various parts of the city. Motorists have been advised to drive carefully and pedestrians to take precautions when travelling during the rain.

Guwahatians are also advised to follow the official weather warnings and follow the warnings issued by the IMD and ASDMA till the situation gets better.