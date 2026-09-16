IMD Forecasts Thunderstorms, Intense Rain in Five Assam Districts

Guwahati: Today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Guwahati, has issued a weather forecast for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and intense spells of rain across parts of Assam .

As per the forecast issued at 11 am, thunderstorms with lightning and intense spells of rain are very likely to occur at a few places in Charaideo, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Nalbari and Sivasagar districts during the next one-and-a-half to two hours.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) issued the alert in the public interest and urged Guwahatians to remain alert and take necessary precautions.

Today, the IMD’s Guwahati weather report has also forecast generally cloudy conditions with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers in the city. Guwahatians have been advised to stay updated with official weather alerts and exercise caution during thunderstorms.