IMD Issues Heavy Rain and Thunderstorm Alert for Five Assam Districts

Guwahati: The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati, has issued a weather alert warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and heavy rainfall in parts of Assam over the next 24 hours.

The alert, issued at today at 4.40 pm, states that Dhubri, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan and South Salmara are likely to witness thunderstorms with lightning and heavy rain at isolated places.

The warning has been issued in the public interest by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), urging residents in the affected districts to remain alert and take necessary precautions.

Authorities have advised people to avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rainfall and thunderstorms, as adverse weather may lead to waterlogging, reduced visibility and traffic disruptions in vulnerable areas. Guwahatians have also been urged to stay away from open fields, trees and electric poles during lightning activity.

The IMD continues to closely monitor the evolving weather conditions and has advised the public to follow official updates and weather advisories issued by the department and ASDMA.