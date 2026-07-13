IMD Issues Orange Alert for Two Assam Districts, Forecasts Moderate Rain in Guwahati

Guwahati: Today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Guwahati, issued a forecast warning predicting moderate rainfall over Kamrup and Kamrup Metropolitan districts within the next one to two hours.

The advisory, issued at 4 pm, stated that moderate rain is very likely to occur at many places across the two districts. The warning was issued in the public interest by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), urging residents to remain cautious.

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued a Yellow Alert for 22 districts across Assam, warning of adverse weather conditions and the possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places.

The districts under the Yellow Alert are Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong, Nagaon, Hojai, West Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Sribhumi, Hailakandi, Morigaon, Kamrup Metropolitan, Kamrup, Barpeta, Goalpara and Bongaigaon.

An Orange Alert, indicating the likelihood of more intense weather conditions, has been issued for Dhubri and South Salmara-Mankachar districts.

Authorities have advised the public to remain alert, avoid unnecessary travel during periods of heavy rainfall, and follow official weather advisories and safety instructions issued by the administration.