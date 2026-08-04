IMD Issues Orange Alert for Arunachal Pradesh as Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Persist

Guwahati: The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for parts of Arunachal Pradesh, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning over the next two days, even as monsoon activity is expected to gradually weaken later this week.

As per the IMD, Papum Pare district is likely to receive very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning on Tuesday, while East Kameng is expected to witness heavy rain and thunderstorms. Several other districts remain under a yellow alert, while a few continue to be covered by the orange warning.

The forecast comes as the state continues to grapple with floods and landslides triggered by the ongoing monsoon. Official figures show that seven people have lost their lives, while 1,55,850 people have been affected across 674 villages in 382 circles spanning 28 districts.

The IMD said rainfall activity is expected to ease from Wednesday, with weather conditions improving significantly from Thursday. Meanwhile, the State Disaster Management Department has advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel to flood- and landslide-prone areas, monitor road conditions before travelling, and refrain from crossing flooded roads, underpasses or fast-flowing streams during periods of heavy rainfall.