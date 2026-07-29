Arunachal Pradesh: Police Bust Alleged Human Trafficking Racket, Rescue Two Minor Girls

Guwahati: In a major breakthrough, Bordubi Police have dismantled an alleged human trafficking network and rescued two minor girls from Arunachal Pradesh. Four people, including a woman, have been arrested in connection with the case.

The accused have been identified as Sumi Sonowal of Batghariya in Dhemaji, Biswajit Borgohain of Lachit Nagar in Dhemaji, Motram Tili of Talap Tokar in Arunachal Pradesh, and Sanjeev Doley of Dinpoy in Gohamukh, Dhemaji district.

As per police, a team led by Bordubi Police Station Officer-in-Charge Surajit Rajkonwar carried out a coordinated operation in Itanagar and Daporijo, successfully rescuing the two minor girls, who are reportedly from tea garden areas in Bordubi.

Police also seized a luxury vehicle bearing registration number AS22AL5161, which was allegedly used to transport victims.

Police said the accused had been operating the trafficking racket for a considerable period, allegedly luring vulnerable minor girls and young women from economically weaker tea garden communities with false promises of employment before trafficking them outside the state. The rescued girls are now safe, while further investigations are underway to determine the full extent of the network, including possible interstate links.

More Details are awaited.