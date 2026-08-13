IMD Warns of Thunderstorms and Heavy Rain in Guwahati and Kamrup District

Guwahati: Today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Guwahati, issued a forecast warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and moderate to intense rainfall in parts of Kamrup and Kamrup Metropolitan districts.

As per the forecast issued at 2.30 pm, thunderstorms and rain are very likely to occur at a few places within the next 30 minutes to two hours. The warning was issued in the public interest by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Earlier in the day, several parts of Guwahati, including Ulubari, Rehabari, GS Road and Paltan Bazar, experienced light rainfall around noon.

Meanwhile, areas including Hatigaon, Ganeshguri, Six Mile, Rukminigaon, Beltola and Jorabat may also receive rainfall over the next few hours.

Guwahatians have advised residents to remain cautious during the period of adverse weather. Commuters have also been urged to avoid waterlogged roads and areas prone to flooding to prevent traffic congestion and ensure safer travel.