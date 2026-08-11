Sikkim: Debris blocks NH10 at Bardang’s 20 Mile after torrential rain, disrupts traffic

BARDANG: National Highway 10 at 20 Mile in Bardang has been blocked after torrential rainfall overnight brought debris and other material onto the road, blocking the stretch. Vehicular movement has been disrupted due to the blockage of the highway.

The heavy rain caused the road to become impassable, leaving vehicles unable to move through the affected section. The blockage has affected connectivity along one of the important road links in the region, which witnesses regular movement of vehicles.

Officials and road clearance teams have been deployed to the spot, and work is underway to remove the debris from the highway. An operation is being conducted to clear the material and make the road usable again. Authorities are working to restore traffic movement as soon as possible.

The overnight rainfall has also raised concerns about further disruptions along the highway, particularly in vulnerable areas where loose soil, rocks and other debris can be washed onto the road during intense spells of rain. For commuters and drivers travelling through the Bardang area, the blockage has meant delays and uncertainty over when normal movement will resume. Drivers are exercising caution while travelling through the affected stretch and are alert for further disruptions caused by the continuing weather conditions. (ANI)

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