Implement SIR Nationwide to Detect Illegal Infiltrators: Assam Deputy Speaker Numal Momin

Guwahati: The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) should be implemented across India to detect and deport illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators, Assam Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Numal Momin said on Saturday.
While speaking to a news agency on the issue, Momin alleged that indigenous communities have suffered due to what he described as flawed policies of the Congress in the past.
He also claimed the problem of illegal infiltration is no longer limited to the North East but has spread to several other parts of the country.
“The issue of Bangladeshi infiltrators is not confined to the North East anymore. It is being felt in states like West Bengal, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan as well. The SIR process has begun, and it should be implemented across India to detect and deport such infiltrators,” he added.
The Deputy Speaker further maintained that stronger verification mechanisms are essential to safeguard the interests of indigenous populations and ensure the integrity of the electoral system.
His remarks come amid continuing political debate over voter verification drives and concerns about illegal migration in several states.
Recently, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar clarified that the Special Revision (SR) of electoral rolls in Assam was carried out purely to ensure that all eligible voters are included and ineligible names are removed ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.
Speaking at a press conference after a three-day review visit to the state, Kumar said Assam required a distinct exercise as it is the only state where the National Register of Citizens (NRC) process is nearing completion.
“Under the law, electoral rolls must be revised before elections. Accordingly, a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) was undertaken in 12 states, while Assam underwent a Special Revision,” he said.
The CEC added that the exercise in Assam has largely proceeded smoothly and without major disputes.
He also noted that only around 500 individuals from different districts have so far filed appeals seeking inclusion of their names or objecting to entries in the draft rolls.
Responding to queries on the Assembly poll schedule, Kumar said Bohag Bihu, beginning April 13, holds deep cultural importance in Assam.
He further added that feedback received from political parties and stakeholders during consultations would be carefully considered before the final election dates are announced.