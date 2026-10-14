Massive "Lehra Do" Protest Called at Central Park CP on Oct 16 After CJP Leaders Detained

The political faceoff over alleged voter list manipulation intensified as Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke announced a massive nationwide demonstration, "Lehra Do Tiranga," scheduled for Friday, 16 October 2026, at 5:00 PM.

The central rally will be held at Central Park CP, New Delhi, alongside decentralized marches across major Indian cities.

The move follows the high-handed preventive arrest of key CJP leaders, including Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, who were remanded to 5-day judicial custody by Delhi Police after defying barricades to wave the national flag at Jantar Mantar.

The youth-led movement continues to fiercely demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over massive discrepancies in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

"Waving our Tricolour is a right, not a crime," Dipke declared in a public broadcast, adding that he is fully prepared to face jail time. As the Opposition alliance rallies behind the protesters, security forces are heavily deploying barricades around Connaught Place.

With Jantar Mantar newly de-notified as an open agitation site, a tense standoff looms between youth activists and central law enforcement this Friday.