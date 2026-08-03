Imtiaz Ali And Anurag Kashyap Comes Together To Present A Movie ‘Bobby Beauty Parlour’

Guwahati: Filmmakers Imtiaz Ali and Anurag Kashyap have joined hands to present Bobby Beauty Parlour, a coming-of-age short film set to premiere during Friendship Week. Directed by Shashwat Dwivedi, the film follows childhood best friends Eelu and Manu as they spend their final hours together in a neighbourhood beauty parlour. Drinking, napping and arguing, the pair struggle to accept that a significant chapter of their lives is coming to an end, making the story a poignant exploration of friendship, change and growing up.

The film is produced by Janhavi Asthana, who also serves as co-writer and cinematographer, alongside Ranjan Singh. While Singh has produced the project, Kashyap has curated it for the YouTube channel.

Reflecting on the film, Imtiaz Ali said it reminded him of his own hometown, adolescence and the friendships that have stayed with him throughout his life. Anurag Kashyap described Bobby Beauty Parlour as “a simple story, simply told”, praising its themes of friendship, aspirations and personal growth. He also commended Asthana for taking on multiple creative roles and highlighted director Shashwat Dwivedi's artistic development.

The short film stars Adrija Sinha, Parul Rana, Saksham Raj and Preeti Kochar. It is scheduled to premiere exclusively on the Oh Short Flips YouTube channel at midnight on 6th August.