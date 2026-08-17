Independence Day: Manipur Student Groups Criticise the Administration After 50 Students Fall Ill

Guwahati: The Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO), Zomi Students’ Federation (ZSF) and Hmar Students’ Association (HSA) have jointly criticised the Churachandpur district administration over alleged lapses in arrangements during the 80th Independence Day celebrations.

More than 50 students reportedly suffered dehydration and suspected heatstroke during the celebrations and were taken to the District Hospital for medical treatment.

In a joint statement, the three organisations alleged that students participating in the march-past had undergone several days of intensive practice without adequate refreshments or basic welfare facilities. They were also required to remain outdoors under the scorching sun for prolonged periods on the day of the event.

The groups alleged that government officials and VIP guests, in contrast, were provided with shaded seating and refreshments. They claimed the disparity in arrangements contributed to the students becoming severely dehydrated and requiring medical attention.

The organisations also expressed dissatisfaction with the administration’s response, alleging that no senior official visited the hospital to meet the affected students or their families.

The KSO, ZSF and HSA demanded immediate corrective measures and comprehensive safety arrangements for students participating in future public events.

They warned that schools and students could boycott future district-administered programmes if the administration failed to apologise and take concrete steps to prevent similar incidents.