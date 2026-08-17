AI-powered freedom struggle quiz engages 3,500 students in Margherita Independence Day event

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: As part of the Independence Day celebrations, an AI-powered quiz on India’s freedom struggle from 1930 to 1947 was organised by the Margherita Co-District, drawing enthusiastic participation from students across the region.

As many as 3,500 students from 65 schools participated in the preliminary round, which began on August 10. Twelve students eventually qualified for the grand finale, comprising six teams of two members each.

The quiz platform itself was a notable example of low-cost, home-grown innovation. It was developed as a self-contained web application using standard open web technologies — HTML, CSS and JavaScript — enabling it to run on an ordinary web browser and computer without requiring an internet connection or special software installation during the event.

After several closely contested rounds, three teams emerged as the top performers. Coal Queen, represented by Angarag Gogoi of Margherita Public HS School, won the first prize. Margherita Royal, represented by Annesha Das of Margherita College and Palchin Chetry of VKV Borgolai, secured the second prize. Patkai Panthers, represented by Abantika Mazumdar of Margherita Public HS School and Risnik Agarwal of Margherita College, won the third prize.

Also Read: Dispur College students lead massive plantation, civic awareness drive for Youth Day and Independence celebrations