India: ECI Postpones Bypolls in Kerala, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India has postponed the upcoming bypolls in three states of the country. These states will now have elections a week later, that is on November 20.

The Election Commission has postponed the bypolls for Kerala, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh to November 20 instead of the previously scheduled November 13. This rescheduling will affect a total of 14 legislative assembly constituencies across the three states. The commission announced that several political parties, including the BJP, Congress, BSP, and RLD, requested a change in the polling date for certain Assembly constituencies scheduled for November 13, 2024.

The political parties expressed concerns regarding social, cultural, and religious events taking place on that pre-scheduled day, which could inconvenience many citizens. They also highlighted potential logistical challenges and the risk of reduced voter participation as reasons for the request. INC pointed out that a significant portion of the voters in the 56-Palakkad Assembly Constituency in Kerala will be participating in the "Kalpathi Rastholsavam" festival, which runs from November 13 to 15, 2024.

In Uttar Pradesh highlighted that residents often travel three to four days in advance to celebrate Kartik Purnima. Also in Punjab, the 555th Prakash Parv of Sri Guru Nanak Dev will be celebrated on November 15, with an Akhand Path commencing on November 13.

The 14 constituencies are Palakkad in Kerala, Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal (SC), Gidderbaha, and Barnala in Punjab, and Khair (SC), Meerapur, Kundarki, Ghaziabad, Karhal, Sishamau, Phulpur, Katehari and Majhawan in Uttar Pradesh.

The counting dates for these constituencies would however remain unchanged.