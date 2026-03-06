India edge England by 7 runs to reach T20 World Cup final

Guwahati: India booked their place in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup after surviving a stunning counterattack from Jacob Bethell to defeat England national cricket team by seven runs in a high-scoring semi-final on Thursday.
Chasing a daunting target of 254, England were powered by a breathtaking knock from Bethell, who smashed 105 off just 48 balls and kept his side in the hunt almost single-handedly. Despite his heroics, India held their nerve in the closing stages to seal the win and set up a final clash with New Zealand national cricket team.
Earlier, India piled up a record-breaking 253 for 7 — the highest total ever recorded in a semi-final of the T20 World Cup. Sanju Samson led the charge with a blistering 89, narrowly missing out on a century but laying the foundation for the massive score.
India’s innings began aggressively, with Samson dominating the powerplay.
He brought up his half-century in just 26 balls and punished England’s bowlers with a flurry of boundaries and sixes. Ishan Kishan also chipped in before falling to Adil Rashid, while Samson eventually departed for 89 after finding a fielder in the deep.
England’s chase got off to a shaky start as Hardik Pandya dismissed Phil Salt early. A spectacular catch by Axar Patelremoved Harry Brook, and Varun Chakravarthy ended Jos Buttler’s difficult tournament with another wicket.
However, Bethell turned the match into a thriller with an explosive assault on both spin and pace. He found some support from Will Jacks and Tom Banton as England rebuilt during the middle overs.
The turning point came in the final stages when Jasprit Bumrah delivered a superb over with England needing 45 runs from 18 balls, conceding just six runs with a series of pinpoint yorkers. Pandya then increased the pressure by removing Sam Curran in the following over.
Bethell reached his century but was run out at the start of the final over, effectively ending England’s hopes. Jofra Archerstruck three sixes off Shivam Dube in the last over, but the late surge proved insufficient as India clinched a narrow seven-run victory.
With the win, India move into the tournament final where they will face New Zealand in what promises to be a thrilling title clash.