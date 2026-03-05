Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma hands over appointment letters to 2,968 police recruits

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday distributed appointment letters to 2,968 newly recruited personnel of the Meghalaya Police at the 2nd MLP Battalion in Goeragre.
The Chief Minister said the recruitment marks one of the largest inductions into the state police force and reflects the government’s commitment to strengthening law and order, safety and security across Meghalaya.
He noted that the recruitment process witnessed significant interest from young aspirants, with more than 1.7 lakh applicants applying for the posts.
According to him, the large number of applications highlights the aspirations of the youth and the importance of ensuring merit and transparency in public service recruitment.
Addressing the newly recruited personnel, Sangma said the police uniform symbolises discipline, fairness and public trust, and comes with the responsibility of serving people with integrity.
He also congratulated the new recruits and their families on the occasion.
The induction is expected to strengthen the operational capacity of the state police and enhance policing services across Meghalaya.