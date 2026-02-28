India Issues Advisories for Citizens in UAE, Israel, Saudi Arabia and Iran

New Delhi: India on Saturday issued fresh advisories for its citizens in the United Arab Emirates, Israel, Saudi Arabia and Iran amid escalating tensions in the Middle East following the recent Israel–US strikes on Iran.
The Ministry of External Affairs urged Indian nationals across the region to exercise caution, remain vigilant and strictly follow instructions issued by local authorities.
UAE Advisory
The Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi issued a precautionary advisory asking Indian nationals in the UAE to avoid unnecessary travel, remain cautious and stay alert in view of the evolving regional situation.
Citizens have been told to follow safety advisories issued by UAE authorities as well as the embassy. Officials said the embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General in Dubai are functioning normally and will provide updates as required. Emergency contact numbers have also been shared for assistance.
Iran Advisory
In a separate message, the Embassy of India, Tehran said, “all Indian nationals in Iran are advised to exercise utmost caution, avoid unnecessary movements and remain indoors as far as possible.”
The mission asked citizens to keep track of developments through the news and await further guidance. It also shared emergency helpline numbers: +989128109115, +989128109109, +989128109102 and +989932179359.
Saudi Arabia Advisory
The Embassy of India, Riyadh advised Indians living in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to remain vigilant and strictly adhere to safety guidelines currently in force.
Citizens have been urged to follow advisories issued by local authorities and the embassy. The embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah are operating normally and will issue further updates as needed.
The advisories come as security concerns rise across the Middle East following the latest military developments in the region.