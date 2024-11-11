India: Last Day for Vistara Ahead of Merger With Air India

Mumbai: The last flight of under the colours of Vistara airlines takes flight today ahead of their merger into Air India, the flag carrier of India.

Although talks regarding the merger was on from a long time back, Vistara airline had announced that from September 2024, public would gradually not book their tickets bookings with Vistara for travel dates from 12 November 2024 onwards. It later became official that the November 11, Monday would be last day of operations for Vistara.

Ahead of the merger, Vistara's account on social media left the message, “As the plane ascends, so do our dreams; let’s glide toward the future, where the sky isn’t the limit, but just the beginning.”

Social media was flooded with posts, wishes and memes regarding this development from Sunday itself. While a large number of crew and staff of Vistara spoke emotionally at the end of their services with Vistara as we know it now, large sections of public also wished the best for the larger Air India fleet after the merger comes into affect. A section of people also expressed their hope that the services will now change for better with Air India.