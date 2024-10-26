India Loses A Test Series at Home After 12 Years With Defeat in Pune Test

Pune: The Indian cricket team lost the ongoing test series against New Zealand as they lost the first two matches of the tournament. This series of defeats comes as a major setback for India as it lost a test series at home after 12 years. New Zealand managed to defeat India with 113 runs in the Pune test.

With the defeat in the second Test match on Saturday, the Rohit Sharma-led Indian Cricket team lost its more than a-decade-long hold on home tournaments. The previous loss on Indian soil was in 2012-13 when the English team defeated the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Indian team. With the continuous second defeat, the Indian team now looks at considerable improvements in their Test squad.

Meanwhile, for the New Zealand team, this has been a moment that they have been waiting for for a very long time. Although the country has defeated India in two back-to-back test matches, they have managed to win only 4 out of the last 38 encounters between the two teams. They had to wait 26 long years to secure a victory against India which came in the first match of the tournament held in Bengaluru last week. New Zealand had defeated India by eight wickets in the Bengaluru test.