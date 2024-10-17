India: Multiple Senior Politicians to Loose NSG Security Detail

New Delhi: Multiple senior politicians including Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal are slated to lose their NSG security details. CRPF personnel will be replacing the NSG commandos in their security as announced by the central government.

In a very recent order, the Government of India has ordered the complete removal of the NSG commandos from the security details of a total of nine politicians. These senior politicians will by guarded by CRPF personnel in place of the existing NSG commandos. This order will come into effect from the month of November.

The following are the leaders slated to lose their NSG security detail in the coming month: Yogi Adityanath, Mayawati, Rajnath Singh, L.K. Advani, Sarbananda Sonowal, Raman Singh, Ghulam Nabi Azad, N. Chandrababu Naidu and Farooq Abdullah.

Assam’s former Chief Minister and current Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbanada Sonowal also appears on this list of 9 senior political leaders who are slated to lose their NSG security detail.