India Must Be Prepared for Long-Term Impact of Middle East War, PM Modi Tells Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Pime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India must be prepared to face any eventuality arising out of the escalating war in the Middle East, warning that the impact of the conflict will be long-term while assuring citizens that the government is taking every possible step to safeguard national interests.

Addressing the Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session, the Prime Minister outlined India’s position on the ongoing West Asia conflict, stressing the need for peace, dialogue, and de-escalation while highlighting the serious implications for India’s energy security and trade routes.

Modi said India’s primary objective is to encourage all parties involved in the conflict to resolve their differences peacefully and ensure stability in the region.

He emphasized that the government is actively pushing for de-escalation and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial sea route for global energy supplies.

The Prime Minister noted that the war in West Asia has triggered a global energy crisis, affecting the supply of petrol, diesel, gas, and fertilisers, and disrupting international trade routes.

He said the situation is a matter of serious concern for India as a significant portion of the country’s crude oil and gas imports passes through the conflict-affected region.

He informed the House that India is in constant diplomatic touch with Iran, Israel, and the United States to promote peace and stability and protect Indian interests in the region.

The Prime Minister also appealed to states to work in coordination with the Centre to manage the potential economic and logistical challenges arising from the crisis, drawing parallels with the united response seen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reiterating India’s commitment to peace, Modi said dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable solutions to the conflict and called for a unified message from Parliament to the world in favour of stability and de-escalation in West Asia.

The Prime Minister’s address comes at a time of growing global concern over the prolonged conflict and its possible impact on energy markets, trade, and the safety of Indian nationals living in Gulf countries.