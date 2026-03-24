Guwahati Set for Multi-Cornered Battles as 26 Candidates Enter Fray

Guwahati: The political contest in Guwahati has intensified following the completion of nominations for the Assam Assembly elections, with 26 candidates entering the race across five major constituencies in the city.

The presence of senior leaders, multiple political parties, and independent candidates has turned the state’s largest urban centre into a key electoral battleground.

According to official figures, nominations have been filed in Jalukbari, Guwahati Central, New Guwahati, Dispur and Dimoria constituencies. Each of these seats is expected to witness multi-cornered contests that could influence the broader electoral outcome.

The 37-Jalukbari constituency, considered a BJP stronghold, will see Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma seeking re-election. The Congress has nominated Bidisha Neog, while the Bhumi Adhikar Party has fielded Deepika Das, creating a triangular contest.

In 36-Guwahati Central, seven candidates are in the fray. BJP’s Vijay Kumar Gupta faces Kunki Chowdhury of Assam Jatiya Parishad, AAP candidate Anurupa Dekaraja, BAP nominee Prabin Jyoti Kalita, AITC’s Abhijit Majumdar, AIFB candidate Bipul Debnath and independent Achyut Kalita.

The 35-New Guwahati constituency will witness a five-cornered fight. BJP has fielded Diplu Ranjan Sarmah, Congress has nominated Santanu Borah, AAP has named Aditya Gogoi, Gana Suraksha Party has fielded Chinmoyee Bhuyan, while Kushal Kumar Sharma is contesting as an independent.

Dispur (33) is shaping up for a high-profile contest between Congress candidate Mira Borthakur Goswami and BJP’s Pradyut Bordoloi. AAP nominee Ballav Patra and independents Jayanta Kumar Das and Ayush Kumar Singh have also entered the race.

In 34-Dimoria, AGP candidate Dr Bhupen Das will take on Congress nominee Kishore Kumar Baruah. Independent candidates Nitul Das, Bhaskarjyoti Saikia, Pratibha Das and Kaberi Das have also filed nominations.

Scrutiny of nomination papers is scheduled for March 24, while March 26 has been fixed as the last date for withdrawal. Polling in Assam will be held in a single phase on April 9, and counting of votes will take place on May 4.